James F. Cramer Sells 700 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

