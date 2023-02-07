Joseph Group Capital Management Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,865,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 498,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,427 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.07. The company had a trading volume of 692,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,762. The company has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

