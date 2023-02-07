Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.87 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Kava has a market capitalization of $418.86 million and approximately $26.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00089546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00064203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,265,127 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.