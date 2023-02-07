Komodo Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $38.94 million and $1.08 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00201746 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00074631 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00050379 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000211 BTC.
About Komodo
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.