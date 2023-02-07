Komodo Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $38.94 million and $1.08 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00201746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00074631 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00050379 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001663 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

