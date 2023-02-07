LCX (LCX) Market Cap Hits $88.26 Million

LCX (LCX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. LCX has a total market cap of $88.26 million and $1.82 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One LCX token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LCX

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”



