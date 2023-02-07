Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Lido DAO has a market cap of $2.19 billion and $367.14 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00011228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00444877 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,818.90 or 0.29469453 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00422968 BTC.

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,167,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

