Lisk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.30 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $162.63 million and $20.30 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009193 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000868 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,650,105 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

