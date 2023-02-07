loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 300,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

