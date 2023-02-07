Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Down 8% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 8% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $126.02 million and approximately $581,636.54 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

