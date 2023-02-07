LUXO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. LUXO has a total market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $1,044.22 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00442665 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.77 or 0.29322964 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00418754 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

