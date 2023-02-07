Magic Internet Money Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.94 million and approximately $868,482.03 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00441828 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.40 or 0.29267462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00420148 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

