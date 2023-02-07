Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55.83 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $55.83 million and $30,008.84 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004282 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00225444 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001757 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,224.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

