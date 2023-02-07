Mark J. Hart Sells 5,950 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $347.67. 732,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.57 and a 200 day moving average of $287.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $352.74.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

