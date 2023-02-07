Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. 2,443,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,871,500. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,402 shares of company stock worth $28,308,524. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

