Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.57 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.61. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $401,412.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,462.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $108,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,127.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $401,412.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,462.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.