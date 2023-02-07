Monero Price Hits $167.56 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Monero has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $82.89 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $167.56 or 0.00722977 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,185.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00433525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00099085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00584632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00186783 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00201880 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,237,365 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

