MVL Price Up 11.1% This Week (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. MVL has a market cap of $96.61 million and $7.60 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

