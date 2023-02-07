NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. NCR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NCR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NCR has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 386,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,372,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.