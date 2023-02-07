OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 8,251 Shares

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2023

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Rating) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 3rd, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 188,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,789. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.