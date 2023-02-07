OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 8,251 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 188,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,789. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.