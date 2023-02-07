Orchid (OXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.65 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $70.41 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00226801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

