Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,680,000 after purchasing an additional 433,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after buying an additional 344,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,279 shares of company stock worth $3,583,493 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of PG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,069. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $330.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

