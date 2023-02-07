Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,563 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after buying an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,240,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,402 shares of company stock worth $28,308,524. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,110. The firm has a market cap of $265.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

