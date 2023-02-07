PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,367,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,508 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,366,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.23. 756,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,921. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

