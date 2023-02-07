Philcoin Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $71,948.43 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00444877 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,818.90 or 0.29469453 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00422968 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

