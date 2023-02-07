Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 665 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.05) to GBX 665 ($7.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.17) to GBX 720 ($8.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.80) to GBX 820 ($9.86) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.14.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $8.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.