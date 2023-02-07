Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $8.71 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal Profile

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.94. 3,773,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,729,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37.

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.