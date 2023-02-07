Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.21. 2,320,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,329,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

