PlayDapp (PLA) Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 17% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $142.65 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

