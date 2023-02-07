Poollotto.finance Trading Down 0.9% This Week (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a total market cap of $34.02 million and $72,999.08 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for $2.93 or 0.00012673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00441828 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.40 or 0.29267462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00420148 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

