Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. 891,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 37.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.