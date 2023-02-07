Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) versus Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Head to Head Review

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) and Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affymax has a beta of 5.98, suggesting that its share price is 498% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qualigen Therapeutics and Affymax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Qualigen Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Qualigen Therapeutics is more favorable than Affymax.

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and Affymax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics -361.16% -103.59% -73.16% Affymax N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Affymax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and Affymax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics $5.65 million 1.01 -$22.31 million ($5.30) -0.26 Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affymax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. RAS-F3 is a small molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor for blocking RAS mutations that lead to tumor formation, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds. The company was founded on March 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the developing of nephrology and specialty care space by delivering innovative therapeutical offerings to patients and healthcare providers. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

