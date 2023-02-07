Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $2.17

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00009337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $551.22 million and approximately $241.05 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00443894 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,817.55 or 0.29404329 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00419399 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

