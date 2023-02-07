Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $16,187.57 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

