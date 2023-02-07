Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €10.00 ($10.75) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €9.90 ($10.65). 4,995,268 shares of the company traded hands. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.92.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

