RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $81.02 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $81.02 million and $31,081.38 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $23,145.73 or 0.99868633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,185.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00433525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00099085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.56 or 0.00722977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00584632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00186783 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,500.55925527 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 22,892.11271475 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41,132.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

