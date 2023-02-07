SALT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,685.45 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $44,685.45 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00050001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00225631 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04192499 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22,582.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

