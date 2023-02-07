Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.88 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.96 or 0.00025687 BTC on exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $27.12 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

