Saul Reibstein Sells 39,457 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 1,410,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

