Saul Reibstein Sells 39,457 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 1,410,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

