Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $140.12. 1,914,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,051. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $330.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,279 shares of company stock worth $3,583,493 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

