Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.39.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.39. The firm has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

