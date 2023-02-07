Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insider Activity

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978,570. The company has a market capitalization of $170.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

