Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.92. 614,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,268. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,596 shares of company stock worth $72,723,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

