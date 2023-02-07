Shentu (CTK) Hits Market Cap of $77.78 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Shentu has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $77.78 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00441828 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.40 or 0.29267462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00420148 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,463,501 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

