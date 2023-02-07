Songbird Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Songbird has a market capitalization of $109.99 million and approximately $762,393.62 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00444441 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.39 or 0.29440602 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00422109 BTC.

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

