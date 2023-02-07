Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Buys $88,913.24 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director Ray Lattimore bought 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $105,193.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ray Lattimore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Ray Lattimore acquired 128 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $5,370.88.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,072. The firm has a market cap of $332.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $61.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

SFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,939,000 after buying an additional 30,919 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after buying an additional 62,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.