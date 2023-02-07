Square Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $143,889.35 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Square Token token can now be purchased for about $17.65 or 0.00075938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and approximately $143,889.35 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00443441 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,819.43 or 0.29374321 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.00418640 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 17.94133764 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $78,543.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.