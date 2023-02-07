Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 7th (ARZGF, AZN, BC, BC8, BNP, BP.B, CGAU, CYBBF, DGE, EDVMF)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 7th:

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €17.50 ($18.82).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £130 ($156.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $82.00 to $92.00.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €58.00 ($62.37) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €77.00 ($82.80) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €77.00 ($82.80) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 690 ($8.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 535 ($6.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$10.50.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.34).

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,100 ($37.26) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.00 ($10.75) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.20 to C$5.70.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €21.00 ($22.58) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €23.00 ($24.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$5.85 to C$6.00.

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.20.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €280.00 ($301.08) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$18.50.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 420 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.81).

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.05) to GBX 665 ($7.99).

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €36.00 ($38.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €85.00 ($91.40) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$10.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €29.00 ($31.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at BNP Paribas.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €237.00 ($254.84) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,190 ($26.33) to GBX 2,310 ($27.77).

