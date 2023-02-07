Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 7th (ARZGF, AZN, BC, BC8, BNP, BP.B, CGAU, CYBBF, DGE, EDVMF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 7th:

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €17.50 ($18.82).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £130 ($156.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $82.00 to $92.00.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €58.00 ($62.37) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €77.00 ($82.80) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €77.00 ($82.80) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 690 ($8.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 535 ($6.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$10.50.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.34).

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,100 ($37.26) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.00 ($10.75) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.20 to C$5.70.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €21.00 ($22.58) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €23.00 ($24.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$5.85 to C$6.00.

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.20.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €280.00 ($301.08) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$18.50.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 420 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.81).

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.05) to GBX 665 ($7.99).

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €36.00 ($38.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €85.00 ($91.40) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$10.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €29.00 ($31.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at BNP Paribas.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €237.00 ($254.84) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,190 ($26.33) to GBX 2,310 ($27.77).

