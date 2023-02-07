T-mac DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Billion (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00008320 BTC on major exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $30,518.40 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded up 66.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00442665 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.77 or 0.29322964 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00418754 BTC.

T-mac DAO Profile

T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 1.8525482 USD and is down -8.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,383.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

