T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.08. The company had a trading volume of 787,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,530. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 235.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 670.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.