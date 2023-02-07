Tellor 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.52 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $19.60 or 0.00084246 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $46.19 million and $13.52 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002607 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00443894 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,817.55 or 0.29404329 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00419399 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,205 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.